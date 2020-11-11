BOSTON (CBS) – Some Veterans Day ceremonies in Massachusetts will be virtual Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s Department of Veterans’ Services produced a video to honor the men and women who served their country. They will stream it at 10 a.m. on their Facebook page.

It will feature the presentation of colors, a moment of silence, taps and speeches recognizing military members past and present.

“I hope everyone has an opportunity to remember today and to say thank you at some point in time to those veterans those men and women who have made so much possible for everyone else,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in the video.

In Boston, three in-person events with coronavirus restrictions are scheduled Wednesday, each with the theme of “Heroes in our Neighborhood.”

The first service is being held at 9 a.m. at the Fitzgerald Post on East 4th Street in South Boston.

The second will be a commemoration at the Puerto Rican Monument on Washington Street in the South End at 1 p.m.

The third ceremony will be a dedication at 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mapleton and Market Streets in Brighton to honor Thomas Redgate. He was a World War II and Korean War veteran whose remains were identified earlier this year after being missing in action for 70 years. Mayor Walsh will lead the event.

The mayor also joined a virtual celebration for veterans at the German Center in West Roxbury.

“Boston thanks you for your service. Our city and our country owe you a debt of gratitude,” Walsh said in the video. “Your sacrifices are the reason why we enjoy the freedoms we have today, and that is something we will never take for granted.”