BOSTON (CBS) — November 11 is Veterans Day, a time for America to thank all those who have served our country. Many restaurants on Wednesday are showing their appreciation with special discounts or free meals for veterans and active military personnel.

Here’s a look at some of the offers at Boston-area eateries. Remember that some places may ask for proof of service, such as a military ID. Some restaurants may also be handling Veterans Day differently this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, so it may be a good idea to call ahead and check before taking advantage of an offer.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries for all past and present armed services members

California Pizza Kitchen: Free entree and beverage from select menu for veterans and active military

Chili’s: Free entree from select menu for veterans and active military

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of chocolate cake to all military veterans

Denny’s: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon for veterans and active military

Dunkin’: Free donut for veterans and active military

Little Caesar’s: Free lunch combo for veterans and active military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ninety Nine: Free lunch from select menu for veterans and active duty military with entree purchase from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Outback: Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola for all veterans and active military

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert for veterans and active military

Starbucks: Free tall hot coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses

Yard House: Free appetizer for veterans and active duty military