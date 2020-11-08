By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady was the NFC Offensive Player of the Month in October. He opened November by looking sharp as a tack in a narrow win over the Giants.

But then … Sunday night happened. And all of that positive momentum halted — suddenly and dramatically.

Brady and the Bucs hosted Drew Brees and the Saints on national TV on Sunday evening. The home team was looking for some revenge for New Orleans’ win in the Superdome back in Week 1. Instead, the Bucs had to experience an absolute nightmare of a first half against the Saints.

Offensively, Brady engineered four consecutive three-and-outs to start the game. That streak only ended when … a Brady pass was tipped at the line (by two different players) and intercepted by a defensive tackle.

Defensively, the Bucs couldn’t stop anything, as New Orleans opened up a 28-0 lead. It could have been even worse if not for Jared Cook fumbling and turning the ball over at the 1-yard line and dropping a pass that would have set up another first down in the red zone.

In the middle of the second quarter, after each team had five possessions, Brees was 15-for-18 for 154 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Brady was 4-for-12 for 27 yards with no touchdowns and the pick.

It was … ugly.

Brady finally awoke somewhat on the Bucs’ sixth drive, coming out and going 5-for-5 for 37 yards and getting Tampa to the Saints’ 38-yard line. That included a third-and-3 connection to Antonio Brown for six yards to move the chains.

But Chris Godwin dropped Brady’s pass on third down, and Brady’s deep bomb to Rob Gronkowski on fourth-and-6 was overthrown. The turnover on downs gave the ball back to the Saints, who drove 44 yards to tack on a field goal.

Brady, looking at an ugly first-half stat line (9-for-19, 64 yards, INT) and a 31-0 deficit, was flummoxed.

Looking to mount something worthwhile before halftime, Brady came out and slung darts to Antonio Brown and Mike Evans, quickly eating up 32 yards.

But then … a pick.

A miscommunication with Brown up the right sideline led to Brady throwing the football directly to Saints safety Marcus Williams, with no Bucs receivers in sight.

Tally it all up, and Brady entered halftime like this: 11-for-22, 96 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 24.1 passer rating. It was the first time a Brady-led offense had been shut out in the first half since that fateful Monday night loss in Kansas City in Week 4 of the 2014 season. (As we know now, he and the Patriots rebounded rather well from that ugly showing.)

It may not end up as the very worst game of his career, but it’s certainly as bad as it gets.

With the national TV audience tuned in, with the great all-time passing TD record expected to bounce back and forth between the two QBs all night, this … this was not what Brady and Co. had in mind when they showed up to work on Sunday.

