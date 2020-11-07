BOSTON (CBS) – Hundreds of people took to the streets of Boston on Saturday, waving Joe Biden-Kamala Harris and American flags after CBS News and other media outlets projected the Democratic ticket to win the 2020 presidential election.

But for women, this celebration means so much more.

“We’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” said Cheryl Petersen of Somerville.

Petersen brought her daughter to see the city celebrate a new President-elect and Vice President-elect.

To see Kamala Harris, a woman of color, elected Vice President brought chills to Petersen and her family.

“To have a kid be brought into this world right now, with everything that’s been going on, you need somebody who’s going to be able to turn this country around,” said Petersen.

From mother and daughter to the bond of sisterhood. The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha see Kamala Harris as more than just a leader, but a fellow sorority sister.

“She’s just a true model and epitome of what it means to lead – to lead with elegance, with grace and with intelligence, and I couldn’t be more excited that she’s headed to the White House,” said State Representative-elect Brandy Fluker Oakley.

The Democrat told WBZ-TV this victory is monumental for black women. She’s celebrating her own win to the Massachusetts House representing the 12th Suffolk District.

“When I think about this particular election, when I think about Kamala Harris and I think about my own journey into elected office, representation matters,” said Fluker Oakley.

As people celebrate in the streets of Boston, Fluker Oakley hopes that by seeing more faces like Harris hold office will inspire younger girls to reach higher.

“It’s very, very exciting to see.”