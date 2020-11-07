ELECTION 2020:CBS News Projects Joe Biden Has Been Elected As President Of The United States
BOSTON (CBS) — Crowds gathered across Boston Saturday afternoon to celebrate Joe Biden’s presidential win.

What started as a Protect The Vote rally in Copley Square turned into a celebration when the news broke.

“I feel like it’s a celebration right now,” one woman participating in the march said.

Another added, “It’s such a sigh of relief to be outside with everybody and just feel so free after four years of a lot of darkness. I hope that our generation will get more involved in politics and demand change from our leaders. I think the past four years, a lot of people have come out and given in to cynicism,  I’m hopeful for our generation.”

 

People also converged at Harvard Square and Davis Square.

In front of the State House, Biden supporters and Trump supporters came face to face.

