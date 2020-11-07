BOSTON (CBS) — Crowds gathered across Boston Saturday afternoon to celebrate Joe Biden’s presidential win.
What started as a Protect The Vote rally in Copley Square turned into a celebration when the news broke.
“I feel like it’s a celebration right now,” one woman participating in the march said.
Another added, “It’s such a sigh of relief to be outside with everybody and just feel so free after four years of a lot of darkness. I hope that our generation will get more involved in politics and demand change from our leaders. I think the past four years, a lot of people have come out and given in to cynicism, I’m hopeful for our generation.”
Biden supporters take to the streets in a peaceful march and celebration #wbz pic.twitter.com/RghYFq7vcT
— Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) November 7, 2020
People also converged at Harvard Square and Davis Square.
In front of the State House, Biden supporters and Trump supporters came face to face.