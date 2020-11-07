It's Official: Red Sox Announce Two-Year Deal With Manager Alex CoraAlex Cora is officially the manager of the Boston Red Sox again, agreeing to a two-year contract with the team.

Steelers-Cowboys Preview: Pittsburgh Looks To Stay Undefeated Against DallasThe undefeated Steelers, coming off a big win over the Ravens, face a letdown game, when they meet the banged-up Cowboys.

NFL Week 9 AFC West Picks: 'A Little More Hope In Denver After Last Week,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteCan the Broncos, Chargers or Raiders keep the Chiefs from running away with the AFC West again? SportsLine's Kenny White looks at this week's division matchups.

Stephon Gilmore, Lawrence Guy Among Players Limited At Patriots Practice On FridayStephon Gilmore was back at practice on Friday, which bodes well for his availability when the Patriots visit the New York Jets on Monday night.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 9: Chase Edmonds, J.K. Dobbins In Line For Bigger Workloads This WeekWith the playoff push beginning for fantasy football owners, the Fantasy Football Today crew has some suggestions for who may see bigger workloads this week due to injury.