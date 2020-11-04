BOSTON (CBS) – While the nation waits for the final results of the presidential race, local organizations will hold rallies in Boston Wednesday calling for every ballot cast to be counted.

One group will meet at the Park Street station T stop at 3 p.m. and then march to the State House to join a “Protect the Results” rally at 3:30 p.m. Protesters plan to join another rally and march starting at 6 p.m. in Nubian Square in Roxbury.

“A lot of different groups coming together with the theme of count the votes and protect the votes, because right now the president is claiming victory, he is saying he won and to stop counting the votes,” Carl Dix, the co-initiator of “Refuse Fascism” told WBZ-TV. “At the end of the rally I want people to very clearly get that we are in a fight to make sure that this election does not get stolen.”

Dix doesn’t want it to end there.

“I want people to show a determination to not just come out one time to say that, but to stay in the streets,” he said.

The ACLU of Massachusetts and the NAACP’s Boston branch are also holding a “Count Every Vote” rally on Boston Common at 3:30 p.m.

“We, as residents of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, demand that every vote must be counted, but also to send a message that democracy does not end on Election Day, that regardless of the outcome of this election, there will always be more work to do,” Rahsaan Hall, the racial justice program director at the ACLU of Massachusetts, told WBZ.

All of the organizers are calling for peaceful protests only.

“As of right now I have no concerns about violence in Boston,” Mayor Marty Walsh told reporters Wednesday. “I think we’ve proven here in Boston that we can demonstrate peacefully and let our voices be heard.”

The mayor also made a plea for safety during the pandemic and to make sure all events are over by 9:30 p.m.

“If you’re going to march in the streets of Boston, wear a mask. If you’re going to demonstrate, wear a mask.”