BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh called for calm as the country awaits the results of the presidential election that is still too close to call.

Ballots are still being counted as Democrat Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump’s campaigns have both proclaimed they feel confident they can win the election when all votes are counted.

“While many anxiously await the results of this critically important election everyone must exercise their First Amendment right peacefully if they choose to do so, and we ask everyone to be respectful of one another,” said Baker in a statement.

Several “Count The Vote” rallies are scheduled in Boston Wednesday afternoon.

Walsh said anyone choosing to demonstrate is urged to do so peacefully. The mayor also asked any demonstrators to wear a mask to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

“I know the situation certainly has many people anxious, and some people are looking for opportunities to speak out. During this time, I would just ask everyone to do it peacefully and constructively,” Walsh said.

“As of right now I have no concerns about violence in Boston… I think we’ve proven here in Boston that we can demonstrate peacefully and let our voices be heard,” the mayor added.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said the city is prepared for best and worst case scenarios for potential unrest.

“We do have the assets in place, we do have the backup in place – state, local, and federal – to handle anything that may become contentious,” said Gross.