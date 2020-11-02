BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday issued a series of new rules to try and halt the surge of coronavirus cases being reported in the state. Among his actions is an executive order mandating the early closure of certain businesses and activities every night.
“Our message here is very simple. We can’t afford to continue to do what are we doing,” Baker said at a news conference.
Starting Friday, restaurants, some stores and other businesses will have to shut down between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. Below is a list of the affected businesses and activities provided by Baker’s office:
Restaurants (in-person dining must cease at 9:30 PM, although takeout and delivery may continue for food and non-alcoholic beverages, but not alcohol)
Liquor stores and other retail establishments that sell alcohol must cease alcohol sales at 9:30 PM (but may continue to sell other products)
Adult-use marijuana sales must cease at 9:30 PM (not including medical marijuana)
Indoor & outdoor events
Theaters/movie theaters (including drive-in movie theaters), and performance venues (indoor and outdoor)
Youth and adult amateur sports activities
Golf facilities
Recreational boating and boating businesses
Outdoor recreational experiences
Casinos and horse tracks/simulcast facilities
Driving and flight schools
Zoos, botanical gardens, wildlife reserves, nature centers
Close contact personal services (such as hair and nail salons)
Gyms, Fitness Centers and Health Clubs
Indoor and outdoor pools
Museums/cultural & historical facilities/guided tours