FRANKLIN (CBS) — Franklin High School is delaying its return to hybrid learning after an indoor party with students came to light. Superintendent Sarah Ahern and Principal Josh Hanna made the announcement in a letter Sunday.

“This transition will be delayed by two weeks as a result of a public health concern related to an underage drinking party that occurred last evening. We have consulted with our local health department in making this decision,” the letter said. Hybrid learning will now start on Nov. 16.

The party was indoors and involved 25-30 high school students with no masks or social distancing.

Franklin Police broke up the party and identified a small number of students here but “many attendees scattered and we are unable to identify everyone.”

“This behavior puts everyone at Franklin High School at risk and we have no choice but to remain in the remote setting,” the letter continued. “We know that there will be many students and families who share our disappointment and frustration. It doesn’t feel fair that the behavior of a small number has such a detrimental effect on the entire high school community. We know that there are many students who are eager to return and we are similarly eager to see them in our halls and classrooms.”

Students in the STRIVE program will be allowed in school and FHS faculty and staff will report to the school building. Athletic practices and games for high school students will be canceled.

The preschools will remain in person and K-8 schools will remain hybrid. “However, if your child attended this party and has younger siblings, for the health and safety of all, we urge you to keep those children at home over the next two weeks. Remote instruction will be provided.”