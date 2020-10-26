WILMINGTON (CBS) — Wilmington High School went back to remote learning on Monday. The school superintendent ordered the change after police were called to a Friday night party attended by about 30 students.
Many students scattered when officers arrived, so health officials were unable to do any contact tracing. The parents were home at the time of the party, police said.
“Officers were not able to identify those who left the party, but the ones who remained stated that there had been approximately 25 to 30 juveniles at the residence in the enclosed basement prior to their arrival,” police said in a statement. “Inside the basement the officers observed obvious signs of an underage drinking party.”
A 47-year-old man and 45-year-old woman, both Wilmington residents, have been charged with providing alcohol to minors.
Remote learning at Wilmington High will be in effect for at least two weeks.
