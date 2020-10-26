Cam Newton's Nosedive Is Perplexing And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsWhat exactly is going on with Cam Newton? Let's take a deep dive while exploring the leftover thoughts from the Patriots' 33-6 loss to the 49ers.

Red Sox Reportedly Interviewed Yankees Bench Coach For Managerial OpeningThe Red Sox' search for their next manager has brought the team to New York.

Cam Newton Not Playing Scared, But Admits To Pressing Too Much Amid Struggles"I'm hearing a lot of what it could be, but it's simple: I have to play better."

Jeff Garcia Got Very Mad At Cam Newton For Wearing ClothesJeff Garcia got very upset about Cam Newton's clothes, for some reason.

Embarrassing Loss To 49ers Leaves Patriots' Captains 'Frustrated And Disappointed'The Patriots suffered their worst home loss of the Bill Belichick regime on Sunday, and the team's leaders are searching for answers after a 2-4 start to the season.