Comments
FITCHBURG (CBS) – There have now been 35 confirmed coronavirus cases traced back to Crossroads Church in Fitchburg. Anyone who attended services or programs at the church on or around Oct. 18 should monitor themselves for symptoms and get tested.
The city is working to monitor the cluster and conduct contact tracing.
On Sunday, the Fitchburg Health Department announced 28 coronavirus cases were linked to the church.
The church remains voluntarily closed. A reopening date has not been set yet.