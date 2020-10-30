WORCESTER (CBS) – The wet snow on Friday across Massachusetts made the roads slick, causing several different weather-related accidents.

A serious crash on the Mass. Turnpike in Westboro had two lanes temporarily closed Friday, sending two people to the hospital.

On Route 9 in Wellesley, a car flipped.

In downtown Worcester, two cars collided on Vernon Street.

They were frightening scenes from the dangerous commute caused by the first real snowfall of the season.

“I hate winter,” said Jim Balk, as he brushed off his car in Worcester. “I’ll take hot and humid any day.”

Kevin Hannon, who stopped to get gas in Westboro, said the road were messy.

“Pretty bad,” said Hannon. “It’s really slushy. I got to stay out of the left lane.”

The snow also sent tree branches falling, and cars to the repair shop.

“They find their car slipping in the road,” said Hussein Abu-Lail, as he drilled lugnuts at Mike’s Superior Service Shop in Worcester.

Teacher John Gilberg plows for extra money. But Friday, he was shoveling because there was no blade on his car.

“I forgot to put my stuff on,” Gilberg said. “And it caught me off guard.”