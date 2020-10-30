Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Snow season began Friday in Massachusetts as the first accumulating flakes fell in several towns.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
Worcester 2.3″
Winchendon 2.0″
Sterling 2.0”
Shrewsbury 1.8″
Milford 1.8”
Westboro 1.6″
Fitchburg 1.3”
Saugus 1.3″
Lexington 1.1”
Walpole 1.1”
Dracut 1.0″
Southbridge 1.0″
Ipswich 1.0”
Spencer 1.0”