BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ injury report just keeps getting bigger and bigger. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore was added to the mix on Thursday, limited at practice with a knee injury.
Add in plenty of trade speculation ahead of next week’s NFL trade deadline, and it’s already been an interesting week for Gilmore. Now there is some question as to whether or not he’ll suit up Sunday when the Patriots take on the Bills in Buffalo.
Gilmore was one of nine players limited at Thursday’s practice in Foxboro:
LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)
DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)
CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)
DT Lawrence Guy (ankle)
RB Damien Harris (ankle)
OL Justin Herron (ankle)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
DE John Simon (shoulder)
G Joe Thuney (ankle)
Three players missed Thursday’s session due to injury: DT Carl Davis (concussion) and wide receivers N’Keal Harry (concussion) and Julian Edelman (knee). Edelman reportedly underwent surgery on his knee and is expected to miss Sunday’s game, while a second straight absence by Harry puts the second-year receiver’s status for Sunday in doubt.
That will leave the 2-4 Patriots pretty shorthanded at the receiver position as they look to snap a three-game skid on Sunday. The Patriots will hold one more practice on Friday before departing for Buffalo on Saturday.
