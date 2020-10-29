Stephon Gilmore Added To Lengthy Patriots Injury ReportThe Patriots' injury report just keeps getting bigger and bigger. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore was added to the mix on Thursday, limited at practice with a knee injury.

George Kittle Refers To Bill Belichick As 'Senator Palpatine' During Patriots-49ers GameGeorge Kittle may be the best tight end on earth. He's also one excitable young man.

What Do Patriots Have At Wide Receiver For Week 8 Vs. Bills?With Edelman and Harry both out with injuries, who the heck is Cam Newton going to throw to when the Patriots visit the Bills?

Report: Julian Edelman Undergoes Knee Surgery, Will Miss Time For PatriotsThe list of missing Patriots receivers got deeper on Thursday.

NFL Week 8 AFC East Picks: Bills 'Should Take Care Of Their Business At Home' Against Patriots, Says Levan ReidCBS Boston sports reporter breaks down AFC East matchups, with the Patriots as underdogs against the Bills, and the Dolphins beginning the Tua Tagovailoa era.