BOSTON (CBS) — The list of missing Patriots receivers got deeper on Thursday.

With N’Keal Harry already out due to a concussion, receiver Julian Edelman was also not present during the portion of Patriots practice open to the media on Thursday.

That was just the start of the bad news for Edelman, as The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that Edelman underwent knee surgery on Thursday and will be missing some games.

 

Edelman’s surgery won’t be season-ending, according to the report, but it will obviously Edelman from playing on Sunday in Buffalo, at the very least.

Edelman, 34, has consistently been listed on the Patriots’ injury report throughout the season with a knee injury. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice due to that knee ailment, before missing Thursday’s session.

Harry was also not present on Thursday, missing his second straight practice after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit that knocked him out of the game on Sunday.

Edelman is the Patriots’ leader in receptions (21), targets (39) and receiving yards (315). He also has completed two passes for 39 yards as a passer and has rushed for 22 yards on two carries.

The 2-4 Patriots visit the 5-2 Bills on Sunday before traveling to the Meadowlands for Monday Night Football vs. the Jets in Week 9.

