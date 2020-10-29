BOSTON (CBS) — The list of missing Patriots receivers got deeper on Thursday.

With N’Keal Harry already out due to a concussion, receiver Julian Edelman was also not present during the portion of Patriots practice open to the media on Thursday.

That was just the start of the bad news for Edelman, as The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that Edelman underwent knee surgery on Thursday and will be missing some games.

Edelman actually already had knee surgery today, according to two sources. Not expected to end his season but he’ll miss time. https://t.co/YVlDB7XYzt — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 29, 2020

Julian Edelman is absent from practice and is expected to miss some game action, according to a source. He's been dealing with a knee injury. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 29, 2020

Edelman’s surgery won’t be season-ending, according to the report, but it will obviously Edelman from playing on Sunday in Buffalo, at the very least.

Patriots' WR Julian Edelman underwent a precautionary standard knee procedure this morning, per source. It is expected to sideline Edelman for “some period of time”, including Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2020

My understanding is Edelman is dealing with bone on bone in the knee. https://t.co/WfTzcU85AZ — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 29, 2020

Edelman, 34, has consistently been listed on the Patriots’ injury report throughout the season with a knee injury. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice due to that knee ailment, before missing Thursday’s session.

Harry was also not present on Thursday, missing his second straight practice after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit that knocked him out of the game on Sunday.

Edelman is the Patriots’ leader in receptions (21), targets (39) and receiving yards (315). He also has completed two passes for 39 yards as a passer and has rushed for 22 yards on two carries.

The 2-4 Patriots visit the 5-2 Bills on Sunday before traveling to the Meadowlands for Monday Night Football vs. the Jets in Week 9.