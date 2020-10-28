BOSTON (CBS) – Two Boston men accused of firing several gunshots in the Back Bay Tuesday afternoon are due in court Wednesday. Rashawn Bly, 24, and 23-year-old Walter Coleman face several charges in the shooting even though no one was hurt.
Police were called to Fairfield Street between Newbury and Boylston streets just before 4 p.m. Tuesday after shots were fired and several cars were hit.
“Officers spoke with a witness who reported an exchange of gunfire between Rashawn Bly and Walter Coleman and two other unidentified individuals,” police said in a statement Wednesday.
Two men, later identified by police as Bly and Coleman, were seen running away down an alley.
Officers captured Bly in the alley and caught Coleman on the roof of a nearby building. They later found a gun in a recycle bin in the alley. Police had no more information about the two other people involved.
Bly and Coleman were arrested and now face several gun charges.
They will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.