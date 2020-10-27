BOSTON (CBS) — Two people were arrested Tuesday evening after shots rang out in Boston’s Back Bay, police confirmed. There was an active crime scene around 4 p.m. on Fairfield Street between Newbury and Boylston.
Sources said they do not believe anyone was hit.
A black Volkswagen appeared to have a bullet hole through the front window and investigators were also focusing on a silver sedan parked directly across the street.
Police recovered a gun from the scene.
Several people who were walking on Newbury Street or inside businesses at the time heard the shots and ran.
Connie Hughes was in a nail salon at the time. “She had us go in the bathroom, turn down the lights and lock the doors,” said Connie Hughes.
Salon owner Jennifer Nguyen said “I had a couple people run inside my salon and they said, ‘shooting on the corner.'”
Police were seen interviewing multiple witnesses.
Newbury Street is so ghetto now. I can’t believe anyone would live or shop in the backbay now, with shootings, rapes, and looting.