RAYMOND, N.H. (CBS) – A popular New Hampshire restaurant is closing temporarily after a coronavirus outbreak that led to concerns about potential exposure.
Tuckaway Tavern in Raymond will be closed for 10 days after seven employees tested positive.
Anyone who ate or shopped there from October 19-24 may have been exposed.
The owners said that before reopening, the restaurant will be sanitized and all 120 staff members will be tested and monitored.
Tuckaway Tavern previously dealt with a potential coronavirus exposure over the summer.