RAYMOND, N.H. (CBS) – People who were at the Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery in Raymond, New Hampshire, last weekend may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Officials said that a person in the bar area of the tavern from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 24, 25 and 26 tested positive for COVID-19.
NH DHHS has notified close contacts of the person. However, anyone who was at the tavern during those days and times may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should be tested and contact NH DHHS at (603) 271-4496 for further guidance.
The restaurant said all its workers who have been tested so far have tested negative, but it will not reopen until all the results are back.