BREAKING NEWS:Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's Death Sentence Overturned By Federal Appeals Court
CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, New Hampshire News

RAYMOND, N.H. (CBS) – People who were at the Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery in Raymond, New Hampshire, last weekend may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Officials said that a person in the bar area of the tavern from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 24, 25 and 26 tested positive for COVID-19.

NH DHHS has notified close contacts of the person. However, anyone who was at the tavern during those days and times may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should be tested and contact NH DHHS at (603) 271-4496 for further guidance.

The restaurant said all its workers who have been tested so far have tested negative, but it will not reopen until all the results are back.

Comments

Leave a Reply