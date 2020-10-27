(CBS/CNN) — Orca Bay Foods is recalling more than 350 cases of Trader Joe’s brand Gluten Free Battered Halibut because the fish were packaged without listing milk or wheat as allergens. The recalled fish was sold at stores in every New England state.
So far, there have been no illnesses reported.
“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat and milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product,” Seattle-based Orca Bay said in an announcement via the Food and Drug Administration.
The product was sold in Trader Joe’s stores in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont and Wisconsin, according to the announcement.
“All of the affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed,” Trader Joe’s said in a statement.
The affected code 537312620 Best If Used By Nov 5, 2021 is located on box end and consumers who have purchased the item are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-932-ORCA, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. PST (11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. EST).
MORE FROM CBS BOSTON:
• Stimulus Package Update: Why Testing Language Is Holding Up Checks
• Boston Needs Help With Methadone Mile Crisis: ‘They’re Pouring In From Everywhere’
• Worldy Armand Charged With Setting Boston Ballot Box Fire
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN’s Marika Gerken contributed to this report.)