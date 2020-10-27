BOSTON (CBS) – It’s been nearly two weeks since Boston Mayor Marty Walsh held an in-person coronavirus press briefing, which he had previously been holding several times per week. During that time Boston schools have paused in-person learning amid rising COVID-19 cases and the city announced trick-or-treating would proceed.
Walsh’s office told WBZ-TV the mayor has been working from home some days to make calls for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign. The mayor is not allowed to do campaign work while at City Hall.
He last held a press briefing on October 15. During that briefing, Walsh announced that the city will be “cracking down” on people violating coronavirus protocols amid an uptick of cases.
A Walsh spokesman said the mayor comes to City Hall some days during the week, and works on city government work when he is at home.