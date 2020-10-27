BOSTON (CBS) – Halloween is on in Boston, but Mayor Marty Walsh wants anyone who goes out trick-or-treating to take extra precautions this weekend.

Several communities have canceled Halloween or banned trick-or-treating this Saturday to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

But Walsh issued a statement Tuesday with guidance on how to celebrate safely in the city.

“Halloween is one of the best nights, and what’s most important this year is that any person participating in activities does so in a way that is safe for not only themselves, but also their neighbors and community,” the mayor said.

“We’re asking people to take the extra precautions that are necessary this year, including avoiding direct contact with trick-or-treaters, wearing masks at all times, washing hands before eating any treats, and avoiding attending or hosting gatherings.”

The city is still urging adults not to have large gatherings or parties on Halloween.

Read: CDC Halloween Guidance

The Boston Public Health Commission has these tips for those who choose to go trick-or-treating:

• Trick-or-treat only with immediate family members.

• Avoid direct contact with individuals passing out candy.

• Wash hands before handling treats.

• Wear a mask. A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

• Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you.

• Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people.

They also have these tips to safely prepare for trick-or-treaters:

• Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.

• Wash hands before handling treats.

• Set up a station outdoors with individually wrapped goodie bags for trick-or-treaters.

• Wear a mask. A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

• Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you.