Comments
JAMAICA PLAIN (CBS) – Boston Police arrested 26-year-old Uhmari Bufford and charged him in the death of Augusta Carter. Bufford allegedly fatally shot Carter last week in Jamaica Plain.
Carter, 45, was shot Wednesday night on Parker Street. Boston Police previously said Carter was the likely target in the shooting.
On Friday, police arrested Bufford on North Ave. in Brockton.
He is charged with murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.