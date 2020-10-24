WINTHROP (CBS) – Public officials in Winthrop are asking residents to get tested for the coronavirus after two new clusters were identified in the area.
As of Saturday, there are 22 new coronavirus cases connected to clusters stemming from the Winthrop Elks and the Pleasant Park Yacht Club.
Those who attended either place at any point from October 15-18 are being asked by health officials to self-isolate and get tested for the virus.
Due to the recent spike, free testing will be made available for anyone in the community next week at the McKenna Basketball Courts for the following times:
- Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 2-7 p.m. (drive-through)
- Tuesday and Thursday from 2-7 p.m. (walk-up)
The town of Winthrop was one of 14 new communities in Massachusetts added this week as a high-risk community for COVID-19. There are now 77 total cities in the state on that list.
“It’s vital that anyone who visited either establishment during that time period to get tested as soon as possible and stay home until you receive your results,” Winthrop Public Health Director Meredith Hurley said in a statement. “We take matters like this seriously, and will continue to work diligently with state public health officials to complete the contact tracing process. We will share any additional information as soon as it becomes available.”