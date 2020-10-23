BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots announced the franchise’s All-Dynasty Team on Thursday, an impressive collection of star players that contributed to the team’s unprecedented level of success over the last two decades.

But there was one glaring omission from the group: Super Bowl XXXIX MVP Deion Branch. The receiver was a little miffed at his exclusion, and let his feelings be known on Friday morning:

Branch, who won a pair of Super Bowls during his seven seasons with the Patriots, certainly has a great argument for a spot on New England’s All-Dynasty Team. He hauled in 328 receptions for 4,297 yards and 24 touchdowns over his two stints with the Pats, and eclipsed 700 receiving yards in three of his seasons. He was even better in the playoffs with 56 receptions and four touchdowns over 14 games. He had 10 catches for 143 yards and a touchdown in New England’s Super Bowl XXXVIII win over the Carolina Panthers, and a year later, Branch took home Super Bowl MVP honors when he snagged 11 catches for 133 yards in New England’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

He had his fingerprints all over two Lombardi Trophies, but apparently that wasn’t enough to land Branch on the All-Dynasty Team. Sounds like he has a pretty good beef.

Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Julian Edelman and Troy Brown made the team at wide receiver, and Danny Amendola earned a spot as an “honorable mention” selection. One could argue that despite his historic season in 2007, Branch should have earned a spot over Moss, who only played three-plus seasons with the Patriots. At the very least, Branch should have been in the honorable mention section along with Amendola.

Branch may not have been included in Thursday’s announcement, but judging by the anger his exclusion caused among Patriots fans on social media, his contributions to the New England dynasty will never be forgotten by the team’s faithful followers.