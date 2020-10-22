BOSTON (CBS) — From 2001 through February 2019, the New England Patriots went on a run of success like nobody else ever had and like nobody else likely ever will.
To help commemorate the two decades of NFL dominance, the team announced a roster for an “All-Dynasty Team,” which accompanies a new exhibit at The Patriots Hall of Fame.
The roster was selected by a panel of experts as well as from fan voting. Here’s the roster:
Patriots All Dynasty Team
Head coach: Bill Belichick
DEFENSE
Defensive line: Richard Seymour, Ty Warren, Vince Wilfork
Outside linebacker: Willie McGinest, Mike Vrabel, Rob Ninkovich
Inside linebacker: Tedy Bruschi, Dont’a Hightower, Roman Phifer
Cornerback: Ty Law, Asante Samuel, Stephon Gilmore
Safety: Rodney Harrison, Patrick Chung, Devin McCourty
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Tom Brady
Running back: Kevin Faulk, Corey Dillon, James White
Fullback: James Develin
Wide receiver: Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, Troy Brown
Tight end: Rob Gronkowski, Daniel Graham
Tackle: Matt Light, Sebastian Vollmer, Nate Solder
Guard: Logan Mankins, Joe Andruzzi, Joe Thuney
Center: Dan Koppen
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Adam Vinatieri
Punter: Ryan Allen
Kickoff returner: Bethel Johnson, Ellis Hobbs
Punt returner: Julian Edelman
Special teamer: Matthew Slater, Larry Izzo
Long Snapper: Lonie Paxton, Joe Cardona
Honorable-mention selections: ILB Jerod Mayo, S Lawyer Milloy, G Stephen Neal, G Shaq Mason, C David Andrews, K Stephen Gostkowski, RB LeGarrette Blount, WR Danny Amendola
Despite the glaring omission of wide receiver Deion Branch from both the roster and the list of honorable mentions, it’s still a rather solid list of football players.
“As the 2010s drew to a close, we thought the timing was right to take a look back and compare the Patriots success to that of the other NFL teams and the dominance was obvious,” hall of fame executive director Bryan Morry said. “While the team concept is so much a part of that success, we thought it appropriate to also honor the best players from those teams, and the fans helped us make those selections.”
The exhibit in Foxboro features a number of artifacts, including a Tom Brady 2007 game-worn wristband with play-calling sheet, Rob Gronkowski’s game-worn jersey from his final game in Foxboro as a member of the Patriots, the cleats worn by Ellis Hobbs during his 108-yard kick return, Randy Moss’ game-worn gloves from Week 17 of the 2007 season, and Adam Vinatieri’s game-worn cleats from Super Bowl XXXIX, among many others.