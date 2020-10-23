Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – State inspectors said a fatal Allston elevator accident was not caused by a mechanical problem. On September 14, 38-year-old Carrie O’Connor, a lecturer at Boston University, died in the elevator on the first floor of 1140 Commonwealth Ave.
In a report released late Friday afternoon, inspectors said O’Connor was moving a large package into the elevator when it struck a gate switch.
A maintenance person had been in the basement and called the elevator to go back upstairs.
When the package struck the gate switch, the elevator began moving towards the basement. After the incident, police said O’Connor died of traumatic asphyxia.
The inspector’s report said, “there is no indication that any malfunction occurred with the elevator.”