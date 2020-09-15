CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police have identified the woman who was killed in an elevator accident in an Allston apartment building on Monday.

Officers found 38-year-old Carrie O’Connor in the elevator on the first floor of 1140 Commonwealth Ave. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she died of traumatic asphyxia.

Carrie O’Connor (Image credit Boston University)

O’Connor was a Lecturer in French at Boston University. A spokesperson said she began working at BU in 2019 and was well liked by her colleagues.

Witnesses said she was taking a package into the elevator at the time of the accident.

State inspectors were at the Commonwealth Ave. building on Tuesday. A property manager told WBZ the elevator was inspected this year and did not have any problems.

The incident remains under investigation.

