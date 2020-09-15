BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police have identified the woman who was killed in an elevator accident in an Allston apartment building on Monday.
Officers found 38-year-old Carrie O’Connor in the elevator on the first floor of 1140 Commonwealth Ave. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she died of traumatic asphyxia.
O’Connor was a Lecturer in French at Boston University. A spokesperson said she began working at BU in 2019 and was well liked by her colleagues.
Witnesses said she was taking a package into the elevator at the time of the accident.
State inspectors were at the Commonwealth Ave. building on Tuesday. A property manager told WBZ the elevator was inspected this year and did not have any problems.
The incident remains under investigation.