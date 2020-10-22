Comments
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Moderna is one step closer to completing its coronavirus vaccine trial.
The Cambridge-based company said Thursday it has officially enrolled all 30,000 participants in the third phase of the trial, which involves two shots of the vaccination.
Right now, 25,654 (85-percent) of them have received the second dose.
Once everyone has the second vaccination, Moderna will take two months to assess the safety of it. If the benefits outweigh the risks, the company will then submit a request to the FDA to start emergency use of the vaccine. That would be given to frontline medical workers and other at-risk people first.
Moderna hopes the federal government could give approval for emergency use by the end of the year.