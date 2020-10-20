CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Moderna says the federal government could give approval for emergency use of its coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year. But, it depends on the Cambridge-based company getting sufficient results from its phase 3 trial, which could happen by late November.
Emergency authorization for the vaccine would be given to frontline medical workers and other at-risk people first. The company has already said its coronavirus vaccine won’t be available to the general public until next spring.
Moderna is one of nine companies working on a coronavirus vaccine.
As of last Friday, Moderna said 29,521 participants have enrolled in the third phase of its trial, which requires two doses. The company said 24,496 of them have received their second vaccination.