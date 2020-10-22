BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts will pause all activity at indoor ice rinks and ice skating facilities for two weeks due to a rise in coronavirus cases.
Health officials said Thursday night there have been at least 30 clusters of COVID-19 associated with indoor ice hockey involving people from more than 60 communities in the state. Each cluster includes two or more confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases, totaling 108 confirmed cases.
The new public health order prohibits indoor ice rinks and ice skating facilities from operating from October 23, 2020 to November 7, 2020. College and professional programs are exempt from this order.
“This pause will allow for the development of stronger COVID-19 protocols to further protect players, families, coaches, arena staff and other participants, as well as communities surrounding hockey rinks,” the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said.
Last week, New Hampshire announced a similar two week pause after more than 150 coronavirus cases were linked to hockey.