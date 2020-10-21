Comments
NORWOOD (CBS) – Norwood Hospital will remain closed for at least another year, following major flooding in June. Nearly six inches of rain fell in just a few hours on June 28, flooding the basement of the hospital.
Hospital officials said the flooding was “unprecedented” and all of the mechanical equipment is ruined.
A hospital spokesperson said, “it will take at least 12 months to restore key infrastructure that will allow us to phase back in services, with the Emergency Department being our top priority.”
More than 100 patients had to be evacuated during the flooding. Two people were temporarily trapped, but no one was hurt.