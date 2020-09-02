NORWOOD (CBS) – New video of the flash flooding that forced the closure of Norwood Hospital in June has been released. Nearly six inches of rain fell in just a few hours on Sunday, June 28.
The newly released surveillance video shows water bursting through the doors into the lower level of the hospital. There was more than four feet of water in the basement.
A hospital spokesperson said the flooding was “unprecedented” and water entered the building from all six sides, including through the roof and up from the floor.
More than 100 patients had to be evacuated. Two people were temporarily trapped, but no one was hurt.
The hospital has been closed since the flooding.
“Based on the extent of the flooding, we need to check every piece of equipment, every outlet, every inch of drywall for damage in order to be 100% sure that there is no risk to our patients now our in the future,” the hospital spokesperson said.