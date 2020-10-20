BEVERLY (CBS/AP) — Dozens of items of sports memorabilia collected by Peter Frates, whose battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease helped spread the ALS ice bucket challenge, are being auctioned to help people still fighting the disease.

Proceeds from the online auction that started Tuesday will benefit the Pete Frates Family Foundation, which assists ALS patients and their families with the cost of home health care, his father, John Frates said.

“We know that is our mission now. It took me well into my 50s to realize, ‘Oh my God that’s why we were put here, is to help those afflicted with this terrible, awful disease,'” John Frates told WBZ-TV last week.

The online auction hosted at www.kbksports.com ends Friday.

Some of the highlighted auction items include:

– Game-Used Baseball Bat from the 2012 Old Time Baseball Game, which was presented to Pete. It was the last baseball game Pete ever played in.

– Game-used bat from Kevin Youkilis given to Pete in 2007 after the Boston College/Boston Red Sox Spring Training game. Pete faced Curt Schilling in the game and Kevin gave Pete his bat after the game. The Red Sox also won the World Series that year.

– Game-used bat from Trot Nixon given to Pete in after the Boston College/Boston Red Sox Spring Training game

– Boxing glove donated by Micky Ward

– Game used bat autographed by Brock Holt given to Pete in 2014 after Brock Holt participated in the Ice Bucket Challenge at Fenway Park.

– Authentic Boston Bruins Pete Frates jersey given to Pete in 2018 when he was a Banner Captain with Johnny Bucyk before Game 1 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Frates Name on the back with the #18 for the year.

Frates, a former Boston College baseball player who lived in Beverly north of Boston, died Dec. 9 after a seven-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He and his family inspired spread of the ice bucket challenge and helped raise millions of dollars for research into the disease, which has no cure.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)