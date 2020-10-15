BOSTON (CBS) – Many months into missing their Pete, the Frates family is still thinking of others.

“We know that is our mission now. It took me well into my 50s to realize, oh my God that’s why we were put here, is to help those afflicted with this terrible, awful disease,” Pete’s dad, John Frates said.

Next week, they’ll raise money for ALS patients and families, by auctioning off some of the incredible gifts given to their son during his long, brave fight.

“Jon Goode who is kind of shepherding this collection, said when he came to the house, ‘Oh my God I’ve done Schilling, Ray Bourque, Bledsoe. I’ve never seen stuff like this!’” Frates said.

The impressive collection is a testament to Pete and his larger than life spirit; really, the whole Ice Bucket Challenge was.

“To me it’s almost the last unifying thing that we all did collectively as a community, as nation, and globe instead of this divisive way were in right now,” Frates said.

Like their son, the family continues to choose joy and hope. They feel Pete with them all the time. And they know his work isn’t done.

“I know he knows what the treatment and cure is, and he’s trying to guide somebody to where it is. Right there, open up our collective eyes and figure it out. We couldn’t be prouder of Pete and what he’s done for the mission,” Frates said.

KBK Sports is hosting this first Pete Frates online auction to benefit the Pete Frates Family Foundation. The auction will be hosted at www.kbksports.com beginning Tuesday, October 20 at 5 p.m. through Friday, October 23 at 4 p.m. Each item is authenticated with a Pete Frates #3 hologram to ensure it came directly from the Frates Family.

Some of the highlighted auction items include:

– Game-Used Baseball Bat from the 2012 Old Time Baseball Game, which was presented to Pete. It was the last baseball game Pete ever played in.

– Game-used bat from Kevin Youkilis given to Pete in 2007 after the Boston College/Boston Red Sox Spring Training game. Pete faced Curt Schilling in the game and Kevin gave Pete his bat after the game. The Red Sox also won the World Series that year.

– Game-used bat from Trot Nixon given to Pete in after the Boston College/Boston Red Sox Spring Training game

– Boxing glove donated by Micky Ward

– Game used bat autographed by Brock Holt given to Pete in 2014 after Brock Holt participated in the Ice Bucket Challenge at Fenway Park.

– Authentic Boston Bruins Pete Frates jersey given to Pete in 2018 when he was a Banner Captain with Johnny Bucyk before Game 1 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Frates Name on the back with the #18 for the year.