BOSTON (CBS) — “Instead of treating each other’s party as the opposition, we treat them as the enemy. This must end,” says Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. “We need to revive the spirit of bipartisanship in this country.

Bipartisanship. What a quaint idea!

It’s a part of Biden’s political past that also serves a current purpose – highlighting the contrast between his promise to pursue unity and Donald Trump’s divisive style.

Before Trump, it was common practice for presidents to cross party lines for cabinet appointees. Democratic Congressman Norman Mineta was secretary of transportation under Republican George W. Bush. Senator Chuck Hagel was one of two Republicans to serve as secretary of defense under Democrat Barack Obama.

So is there anything to this speculation about Gov. Charlie Baker being considered for a cabinet post should Biden win the White House? “You’re gonna be stuck with me for at least the next two years anyway,” says Baker. “It’s flattering to be considered but I like the job I have.”

And that’s not the only reason why that should be that.

Baker’s marquee skills are in budget and health care management. But his no-new-taxes stance would directly conflict with Biden’s policies in both areas.

Among the other names on Politico’s shortlist, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich has – unlike Baker – actually endorsed Biden, and is from a key swing state. Ditto former Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona.

The bottom line?

“Mr. Baker Goes To Washington” will not be playing at a movie theater near you. However, if the Trump era should go down in flames next month, losing the White House and control of the Senate, the party that rises from the ashes could be looking for moderate figures who appeal across party lines.

In that scenario, Baker is right out of central casting.