BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is reportedly being considered for a spot in a potential Joe Biden cabinet if the Democrat defeats President Donald Trump in the November election.
Politico reported on Tuesday that Biden staffers are analyzing the backgrounds of some Republicans as they “compile shortlists of candidates for high-profile positions.”
According to the report, Baker is one of the Republicans on a list that includes former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, former Pennsylvania Rep. Charlie Dent, and Quibi CEO Meg Whitman.
A spokesman for Biden’s transition team told Politico no personnel decisions will be made before the election. The spokesman said “diversity of ideology” is a key value in a potential Biden cabinet.