BOSTON (CBS) — Denver Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins tested positive for coronavirus, the team announced Saturday. “He will not accompany the team to New England for Sunday’s game against the Patriots,” their statement said.
“Curtis is currently at home in self-isolation and experiencing no symptoms,” it continued. “The Broncos remain in regular communication with the league office, NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills and the team medical staff. We will take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our team, opponents, and community.”
The Patriots facilities were reportedly open Saturday as the team continued to prepare for the game. On Friday, the team canceled practice and closed their facilities due to a positive coronavirus test. They later placed center James Ferentz on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list. He is the fifth member of the Patriots to be placed on the list over the last two weeks.