BOSTON (CBS) — After the Patriots canceled practice and closed their facilities Friday following another positive COVID-19 test, they’re back open for business on Saturday morning.

The Patriots’ facilities are open and the team will continue to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The Pats will host a walkthrough at the stadium and then hold virtual meetings Saturday night, according to the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.

The Patriots had another positive COVID-19 test from Thursday night’s round of testing, prompting Bill Belichick to cancel what would have been the team’s second practice of the week on Friday. They later placed center James Ferentz on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list. He is the fifth member of the Patriots to be placed on the list over the last two weeks.

But the NFL appears set on playing Sunday’s game, which is set to kick off at Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. The Broncos are flying out of Denver for New England later Saturday afternoon. The game was initially scheduled for last weekend before ultimately being postponed until Week 6 after New England had three positive COVID-19 tests last week.

The Patriots are expected to have both Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore — both of whom tested positive — back for Sunday’s tilt against Denver. At the moment, Ferentz and defensive tackle Byron Cowart are the only New England players on the reserve/COVID list.

