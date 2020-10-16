BOSTON (CBS) — If the Patriots play the Broncos on Sunday — and that’s a big IF after the team had another positive COVID-19 test on Friday — four players are questionable to participate in that tilt.
Defensive lineman Adam Butler (shoulder), wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee), and offensive linemen Shaq Mason (calf) and Isaiah Wynn (calf) are all questionable for Sunday’s home game against Denver. All four would have been limited at Friday’s practice — had the Patriots actually practiced and not canceled the session after another positive test.
Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise was removed from the injury report after he missed Thursday’s lone practice of the week.
For Denver, linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (quad) and receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring) have both been ruled out for Sunday’s game. Running back Melvin Gordon (illness), tight end Noah Fant (ankle), nose tackle Mike Purcell (knee) and quarterback Drew Lock (right shoulder) are all listed as questionable.
Lock is expected to play Sunday and get the start at QB for the Broncos.
As of Friday afternoon, the NFL said that Sunday’s Patriots-Broncos game was on track to be played as scheduled.
Tune in to Patriots-Broncos on WBZ-TV! Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 1 p.m., and after the game stay tuned for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!