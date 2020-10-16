BOSTON (CBS) — Here we go again. The Patriots have canceled Friday’s practice as the team is reportedly dealing with another positive COVID-19 test.

The news puts the status of this weekend’s game against the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium in serious doubt, though at the moment, the NFL has not postponed the tilt.

No change to the status of the #Patriots–#Broncos game as of now, I'm told. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2020

Another Patriots player has reportedly tested positive, while the team is also waiting on a second test to confirm if it is positive, according to ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss.

Reporting with @FieldYates: The Patriots will be canceling their Friday practice after a positive COVID-19 test, per a source. There is also a second test they are awaiting to confirm is a positive. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 16, 2020

The Patriots held a team workout on Wednesday and a full team practice on Thursday after going without any positive tests to start the week. Their Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos was postponed to Monday after the team didn’t practice all of last week, and then pushed to this weekend after defensive tackle Byron Cowart tested positive on Sunday.

Their positive test on Friday is the team’s first positive since last Saturday’s round of testing.

It should be noted that the Patriots have had limited contact this week. They've rotated players in and out of the stadium to lift weights only on Wednesday and Thursday. All meetings have been virtual. Players only practiced on Thursday. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) October 16, 2020

The Patriots were expecting to have both Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore — two of the four players to test positive over the last two weeks — back for Sunday’s game.