BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 518 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 16 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Wednesday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.8%.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said that as of Wednesday, there are 499 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 15 from Tuesday. There are 88 patients currently in intensive care.
The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 138,083 while the total number of deaths is 9,429.
There were 13,057 new tests reported Wednesday. A total of 2,456, 951 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.