BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker confirmed at a news conference Wednesday that “everybody’s safe” but declined to comment further after a man allegedly broke into his home last week. Baker’s wife and daughter were home at the time.

“Everybody’s safe, that’s the only thing that really matters, and that’s all I’m going to say about it,” Baker said in response to a reporter’s question.

Lane Forman, who police say has a violent criminal history, is charged with breaking and entering in connection with the Oct. 7 incident. The WBZ I-Team first reported that while Baker’s security detail was parked in front of his home, the Danvers man allegedly pulled into the driveway and opened an unlocked exterior door leading into the kitchen.

Police said the 59-year-old Forman left behind a letter addressed to Baker along with documents and photos. Troopers questioned Forman and asked what he was doing at the residence. According to the police report, Forman said, “Don’t [expletive] with me, Charlie told me to drop this off.”

Baker was also asked if Massachusetts should consider an executive residence for the governor in light of the security scare, but again declined to address the incident in detail.

“Everybody’s safe, that’s all I care about and I’m not going to talk about it,” he said.

WBZ Security Analyst Ed Davis, the former Boston police commissioner, said he expects Baker’s security to be “tightened up” after the incident.

“Well it really is shocking. You know, the governor is highly protected and a very visible figure. And, you know, his security is paramount,” Davis said. “But you can’t watch every angle of a house 24 hours a day, seven days a week. So, you have a marked car out there and a lot of police presence. But if someone is intent on getting through the lines, it appears as though they can do that.”

The governor’s home has been the scene of several protests. Another is planned for Wednesday evening to protest evictions in the state.

Sources say in the wake of this last incident, security has been stepped up and additional surveillance cameras are being installed.

As for Forman, court records show he pleaded not guilty. He is being held on $5,000 cash bail and has been ordered to undergo a competency hearing. He’s due back in court next month.