BOSTON (CBS) – The WBZ I-Team has learned a man is accused of breaking into Governor Charlie Baker’s house last week. Baker’s wife and daughter were home at the time.
Lane Forman is well known to police. While Governor Baker’s security detail was parked in front of his Swampscott home, the Danvers man allegedly pulled into the driveway and opened an unlocked exterior door leading into the kitchen.
Police said the 59-year-old Forman left behind a letter addressed to Baker along with documents and photos.
It happened on Wednesday, October 7 at about 3:30 in the afternoon. Police said First Lady Lauren Baker and her daughter were at home at the time.
Troopers questioned Forman and asked what he was doing at the residence. According to the police report, Forman said, “Don’t [expletive] with me, Charlie told me to drop this off.”
Forman was arrested the next day and charged with breaking and entering. Police said he has a violent criminal history.
In the last few months, the governor’s home has been the scene of several protests. Sources say in the wake of this last incident, security has been stepped up and additional surveillance cameras are being installed.
As for Forman, court records show he pleaded not guilty. He was held on $5000 cash bail and ordered to undergo a competency hearing. He’s due back in court next month.
WBZ reached out to Gov. Baker’s office and the State Police for comment but have not yet heard back.