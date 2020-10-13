Comments
BROCKTON (CBS) — A Brockton man accused of trying to kidnap a 10-year-old girl is being held without bail. Reynaldo Perez, 52, was arraigned in Brockton District Court Tuesday, one day after the incident.
He pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted kidnapping and assault and battery.
Ganae and Kayana Powell told WBZ-TV they were walking near Union Cemetery around 11:20 a.m. Monday when a man came out of nowhere and grabbed 10-year-old Ganae.
The girls said they began running and 15-year-old Kayana said, “I yelled at him. I said ‘Don’t touch my sister.’”
That’s when police said Perez released his grip and took off running.
Perez will be back in court on Friday for a dangerousness hearing.