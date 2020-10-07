BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton has not been heard from all that much during his COVID-19-related absence from the NFL, but the Patriots quarterback broke a week of Twitter silence to send out some simply coronavirus advice.

The quarterback shared a photo of himself wearing his finest overalls and head scarf but also wearing a mask.

The attached advice was simple: “WEAR YOUR MASK” and “KEEP YOUR DISTANCE.”

WEAR YOUR MASK • KEEP YOUR DISTANCE pic.twitter.com/0IBolQt3rx — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) October 7, 2020

Previously, Newton’s only other public statement came via his Instagram page, on which he said, “I will take this time to get healthy and self reflect on the other AMAZING THINGS THAT I SHOULD BE GRATEFUL FOR.”

In the summer, when sitting for a roundtable discussion with fellow NFL players, Newton shared his fear of the virus.

“We want to live this normal life again, but it’s invisible. You don’t know if it’s here. You don’t know if I got it, you don’t know if you got it, you don’t know if the cameraman got it. And I think that’s the scariest thing,” Newton said. “And for us, our sport, you pass DNA off.”

Just remembered that Cam Newton shared his COVID fears in that roundtable chat in July. pic.twitter.com/YEG7hpZiP8 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) October 7, 2020

Newton tested positive for the virus on Friday night, with that news breaking Saturday morning and sending the Patriots and Chiefs into a scramble. With no more players or coaches testing positive over the weekend, the Pats and Chiefs played their game on Monday, just a day after it was originally scheduled to be held.

Since then, two more players have been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list: star cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray.

It’s not known how or when Newton contracted the virus, but his positive test showed that even those who are tested daily and who work around others who are tested daily — all of whom follow strict protocols at all times — are not safe from catching this highly contagious virus.

Despite that reality, Newton did his best with his tweet to try to help limit the spread.