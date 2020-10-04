BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots quarterback Cam Newton posted on Instagram Sunday, his first comment since being diagnosed with coronavirus.
“I appreciate all the love, support, and WELL WISHES!!” Newton posted. “I will take this time to get healthy and self reflect on the other AMAZING THINGS THAT I SHOULD BE GRATEFUL FOR.”
View this post on Instagram
ï ÑĒVĒR ₩ÏŁŁ QŪĒŠTÏØÑ GØDš rëâšøñïñg; jûšt wïłł âłwâÿš rëšpøñd wïth, "¥ĒŠ ŁØRD"‼️ ï âpprëčïâtë âłł thë łøvë, šûppørt, âñd ₩ĒŁŁ ₩ÏŠHĒŠ‼️ ï wïłł tâkë thïš tïmë tø gët hëâłthÿ âñd šëłf rëfłëčt øñ thë øthër ÄMÄŻÏÑG THÏÑGš THÄT Ï ŠHØŪŁD ßĒ GRÄTĒFŪŁ FØR‼️ #šhïñëTHRŪthëŠHÄDĒ #ñøtFØRłïkëšJŪŠTførŁÏFĒ -1ØVĒ🤟🏾
Newton will miss the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which is now scheduled for Monday at 7:05 p.m.
The game was slated for Sunday at 4:25 p.m., but postponed when news of Newton’s positive test was reported.
No other Patriots have tested positive for COVID-19.