Patriots-Chiefs Game Now Scheduled For Monday Night
Filed Under:Cam Newton, New England Patriots, NFL News, Patriots News

BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots quarterback Cam Newton posted on Instagram Sunday, his first comment since being diagnosed with coronavirus.

“I appreciate all the love, support, and WELL WISHES!!” Newton posted. “I will take this time to get healthy and self reflect on the other AMAZING THINGS THAT I SHOULD BE GRATEFUL FOR.”

 

Newton will miss the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which is now scheduled for Monday at 7:05 p.m.

The game was slated for Sunday at 4:25 p.m., but postponed when news of Newton’s positive test was reported.

No other Patriots have tested positive for COVID-19.

