BOSTON (CBS) – The New England Patriots were supposed to play one of their biggest games of the season this weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs. But that won’t happen after quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19.
The NFL has postponed Sunday’s Patriots-Chiefs game and hopes to play it on Monday or Tuesday. The league released the following statement Saturday morning, which revealed that the Chiefs are also dealing with positive tests:
The New England-Kansas City game scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.
In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.
It was later reported that Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu had tested positive and was placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Patriots were set to fly out to Kansas City around 1 p.m. on Saturday, but players were sent home after the positive test was revealed.
Patriots-Chiefs is now the second game this weekend that has been postponed due to COVID-19. Sunday’s Tennessee-Pittsburgh game was postponed earlier this week after the Titans has several players and staff members test positive.