BOSTON (CBS) — New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network and ESPN.

News of Newton’s positive test broke Saturday morning. Shortly after reports surfaced, the Patriots released a statement.

“Late [Friday] night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19,” the statement read.

The Patriots are unable to name the player who tested positive, per the NFL’s rules.

“We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs,” the statement said. “The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the case is isolated, meaning no other Patriots have tested positive as of Saturday morning.

The news comes just a day before the Patriots play the Chiefs in Kansas City, and means Newton will be inactive for the game.

Newton is the first high-profile player to miss a game due to COVID-19, and the first Patriots player to test positive since training camp began.

Elsewhere, the NFL is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in Tennessee, where more players and staff members have tested positive for the virus, leading to the postponement of their game this weekend. On Saturday, one more player and two more staff members tested positive, bringing the total to 16 total people in the Titans organization (eight players, eight staff members) testing positive. Considering the Titans have produced more positive tests with each passing day, it remains possible that the NFL might postpone Sunday’s game out of caution, as some Patriots may have contracted the virus but have not yet produced a positive test.

On the other hand, a Falcons player tested positive for the virus last week, and the Falcons were able to play their game without producing any more positive tests.

The Patriots-Chiefs game, scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, has now been postponed, with the NFL hoping to play the game Monday or Tuesday.