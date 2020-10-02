BOSTON (CBS) — New England football fans, get ready for a doubleheader of NFL action this Sunday on WBZ-TV. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 1 p.m. on Channel 4, followed by a 4:25 p.m. kickoff for the Patriots against the defending Super Bowl champs Kansas City Chiefs.
Brady will look to improve to 3-1 with his new team. And according to CBS Sports, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski could be one of TB12’s top targets Sunday.
CBS will have Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson on the call for Pats-Chiefs. The highly anticipated matchup features new Patriots QB Cam Newton against QB Patrick Mahomes for the undefeated Chiefs.
The Patriots are in a rare spot as 7-point underdogs against the Chiefs. This is just the third time that New England has been given at least a touchdown by the sportsbooks over the last 18 years, according to ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss.
Patriots pregame coverage kicks off Sunday at 11:30 a.m. with GameDay on WBZ-TV. After the Patriots-Chiefs game, switch over to TV38 for full postgame reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter.